People Media Productions tells stories from the Isle of Wight with opportunities for young people

A new company based in Ryde, People Media Productions, has launched to make film, TV and Web programmes with a mission to tell stories from the Isle of Wight.

Co-founder, former Channel 4, BBC and Maverick TV producer Tony Steyger, says,

“The Island is rejuvenating and rediscovering its ability to harness creativity and innovation. “With these endeavours come new ventures, jobs and growth and we’re excited to play a part in that.”

Production underway

There are commissions confirmed and production has started on a series of short films tackling mental health for the NHS. There are also several broadcast projects being developed for the BBC, Netflix and Channel 4 as well promotional videos for Island-based charities and public organisations.

People Media Productions is committed to work with young people as trainees and assistants on most of their productions, arranged through partnerships and collaborations with the Isle of Wight College, Filmwight, Vectis Radio and others.

Developing career skills and life chances

Tony adds,

“The pandemic has hit the mental health and job prospects of teenagers badly, so if we can provide some practical support by way of developing career skills and life chances, we will.”

Izatt: Potential to accelerate the careers of young people

Stephen Izatt, of Filmwight, the Island’s official film office, says,

“It is difficult for school leavers and graduates to get the experience needed to open doors in the industry. “This initiative has the potential to grow the Island’s capability to service productions and accelerate the careers of young people.”

Mackie: Screenplays ready to film here

Barbara Jane Mackie is a co-founder of People Media Productions and is a screenwriter and former BBC Drama Producer and Script Editor, developing award-winning series such as ‘Dalziel and Pascoe’, ‘Dangerfield’ and ‘Bad Company’.

Barbara says,

“I’m keen to see dramas set in our rich and evocative landscape and we have a screenplay ‘The Last Chance Mommas’ which is now ready to film here, as well as the short story ‘Sea Change’, so we are looking for partners.”

Mac: Committed to getting the best out of people

Ian Mac, Station Manager at Vectis Radio, says,

“I have worked on a BBC film with Tony before and know he is committed to getting the best out of people, whether on camera or behind the scenes. “This venture looks very exciting indeed and I look forward to our trainees collaborating with People Media.”

Stone: Exciting opportunity for students

Jon Stone, who heads up the TV Production department at the Isle of Wight College, says,

“I am excited by the opportunity for my students to get real world experience, giving them a fighting chance to enter the creative industries.”

Shining a light on characters and stories

There are plans to build a Web channel for YouTube, to share the stories of everyday Islanders, from firemen to chefs, magicians to midwives, rescue teams to opera singers, kite surfers to farmers.

Barbara says,

“There are so many inspiring people living and working here. We will shine a light on characters and stories as a celebration of what’s happening on the Island today.”

Teaching career

Whilst teaching TV Production at Solent University, Tony focused on generating professional experience for his students to help their career prospects on Island-based projects for Bestival, Cowes Week and for the BBC with Isle of Wight Pride, Vectis Radio and the ground-breaking sonic treatment for Tinnitus.

To find out more please visit the Website.

