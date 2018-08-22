Petition to regulate Isle of Wight ferry fares gathers pace

The petition which will run for six months, has attracted over 2,500 signatures in less than two days. It calls on the government to step in an regulate ferry fares.

An online petition on the Parliament UK Website calling for the government to regulate ferry prices in the UK has been gathering pace.

The petition set up by Sarah Johnstone, titled ‘Empower the UK Government or Parliament to regulate ferry prices’, reads:

With current ferry prices being unregulated, companies are permitted to charge whatever they wish for crossings. UK residents living in such places as the Isle of Wight are charged excessive amounts for commuting or travel to see family and friends. Likewise for tourists going the other way.

Overall the inflated ferry prices are hurting the economy of islands around the UK.

Over 2,500 signatures already
In just two days, the petition has already attracted 2,451 signatures. It runs for six months.

Once it reaches 10,000 signatures, government will respond to this petition. If it reaches 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in Parliament.

If you wish to add your signature, pop over to the Parliament UK Website.

Image: k38shawn under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 22nd August, 2018 6:39pm

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

3 Comments on "Petition to regulate Isle of Wight ferry fares gathers pace"

Fred Karno
This is a situation that needs regulating. The ferry companies are bleeding the Island dry, holding us all to ransom and operating in a cavalier manner by charging outrageous fares, especially Wightlink, who actually have lower operating costs due to shorter crossing routes. Now, the Government are apparently trying to encourage Local Authorities to invest their pension funds in infrastructure projects etc. I understand the IWC Pension… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down
22, August 2018 8:28 pm
micksey009
Wightlink and Red Funnel appear to be operating in a cartel both companies charging excessive fares which is killing tourism and unfairly draining the pockets of Island residents and their visiting relatives alike. Customer service from Wightlinkin particular has deteriorated of late and their short 4 mile ferry voyage is still considered to be the most expensive crossing in Europe if not the world. Fares regulation may… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
22, August 2018 9:00 pm
railwayphil

Once any Government tries to Regulate a private business/businesses in the same market it becomes skewed and those that call for this should be careful for what they wish for. Look what's happened to the rail and bus industry for example. This may well be unpalatable for some but market forces will always ultimately prevail and managing to Regulatory targets will become more important than customer service.

Vote Up1-4Vote Down
22, August 2018 8:08 pm
