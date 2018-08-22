Petition to regulate Isle of Wight ferry fares gathers pace

An online petition on the Parliament UK Website calling for the government to regulate ferry prices in the UK has been gathering pace.

The petition set up by Sarah Johnstone, titled ‘Empower the UK Government or Parliament to regulate ferry prices’, reads:

With current ferry prices being unregulated, companies are permitted to charge whatever they wish for crossings. UK residents living in such places as the Isle of Wight are charged excessive amounts for commuting or travel to see family and friends. Likewise for tourists going the other way. Overall the inflated ferry prices are hurting the economy of islands around the UK.

Over 2,500 signatures already

In just two days, the petition has already attracted 2,451 signatures. It runs for six months.

Once it reaches 10,000 signatures, government will respond to this petition. If it reaches 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in Parliament.

If you wish to add your signature, pop over to the Parliament UK Website.

Image: k38shawn under CC BY 2.0

