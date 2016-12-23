Vandals attempt to steal defibrillator, again

The latest news from the IW NHS Trust. Ed
The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service has today been advised of yet another attempt to steal a life saving device in our community.
It was only reported at the end of October that a defibrillator was reported missing from Haylands Primary School, Ryde and now mindless vandals have made another attempt.
Defibrillators are lifesaving equipment and members of the community have been especially trained to use one in case of an emergency. Anyone of any age or fitness can suffer a cardiac arrest and may need a defibrillator.
Louise Walker, Head of Ambulance Training and Community Response Services (ATCoRS) says
“This is very disappointing; please can everyone in the community be extra vigilant. Any suspected or known vandalism should be reported to the Police who are already investigating the current incidents.”
Friday, 23rd December, 2016 4:03pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eRa
Filed under: Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story
.
muggins
23.Dec.2016 5:48pm
Theiving scum, you can’t have a thing these days without some druged up or swilling yob stealing it. And to steal something to save a life they need their hands smashing.The country is becoming a laughing stock to europe with it’s dogooders and protective laws stopping such pondlife getting proper punishment because of all the human rights b/s. Act human first.
Nitonboy
23.Dec.2016 9:02pm
Although no longer living on the Island it seems that this is happening all over the place. As someone who is trained in the use of AED’s they effectively are of no use unless being used for what they are designed for. Where I live now we had one stolen and not so far away from that one the cabinet was damaged but defib wasn’t taken – mind you, there was a CCTV directly above it so a case of smile for the camera!! All in all just absolute morons!