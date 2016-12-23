Vandals attempt to steal defibrillator, again

The latest news from the IW NHS Trust. Ed

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service has today been advised of yet another attempt to steal a life saving device in our community.

It was only reported at the end of October that a defibrillator was reported missing from Haylands Primary School, Ryde and now mindless vandals have made another attempt.

Defibrillators are lifesaving equipment and members of the community have been especially trained to use one in case of an emergency. Anyone of any age or fitness can suffer a cardiac arrest and may need a defibrillator.

Louise Walker, Head of Ambulance Training and Community Response Services (ATCoRS) says

“This is very disappointing; please can everyone in the community be extra vigilant. Any suspected or known vandalism should be reported to the Police who are already investigating the current incidents.”

Image: cliff_77 under CC BY 2.0