34 people responded to consultation on secondary education in Sandown

The council share this latest news. Ed

The future of secondary education in Sandown has taken another significant step forward after the council published a report (Thursday) recommending an alteration to the upper age limit of The Bay CE Primary School from 11 to 16 to create an all through school.

The council in partnership with the governors of The Bay CE Primary School carried out a six-week consultation to gather people’s views about plans for the school following AET’s decision to close Sandown Bay Academy earlier this year.

Consultation feedback

Feedback from the recent four-week statutory consultation will now be considered by Cabinet member for children’s services, Councillor Paul Brading on Friday 22 December, if approved it will kick start the process of creating the new educational provision in the Bay area.

The council will continue to work closely with the Cornerstone Federation (the governing board of The Bay CE Primary School and Niton Primary School) to create a quality learning environment for pupils which strives for excellence in all areas.

In a strong position

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, said,

“I am really pleased that we are now in a strong position able to maintain secondary education in The Bay area and would like to thank all those who have worked so hard to enable us to reach this point. “This offers an exciting opportunity for Sandown and we are looking forward to working with The Bay CE Primary School to build on their expertise and create consistent, inspiring and high performing all through school that fully supports its local community and future demands for school places. “Unfortunately current student numbers are not sufficient to keep a sixth form in Sandown, however we are working with those already studying A Levels at Sandown to enable them to complete their studies. In the longer term this presents us with an opportunity to undertake a wider review of sixth form education across the Island and look at options to provide students with a greater choice of outstanding and varied A-Level tuition.”

A total of 34 representations were received as part of the consultation, six of which supported the proposals and the remaining, which not opposing the change in age range at the school, expressed concern at the loss of sixth form provision in the Bay area.

Image: duchamp under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.