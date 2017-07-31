Police discover body of 45 year old man

Hampshire Constabulary were called to a residence in East Cowes on Saturday morning.
They confirm a 45 year old man had died at a property in Osborne Heights, East Cowes.
A spokesperson for Hampshire police said:
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man.
