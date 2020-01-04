Portrait of an artist: Short film about Isle of Wight artist Jo Bemis

If you enjoyed the last couple of short films published by Islander, Paul Knights, which followed Ruth (who is blind) being taught how to spin, and Isle of Wight artist, James Bemis, you should enjoy his latest.

It features Isle of Wight artist, Jo Bemis and was filmed in early December on Ventnor beach, Rocken End (St Catherine’s), as well as in her studio at Sandown.

Portrait of an artist

Paul has a great knack of capturing the essence of the artist in his work.

Just over five minutes long, this latest film provides a wonderfully atmospheric insight into Jo’s creative process.

You can see more of her work via Jo’s Website.

Image: © Paul Knights