Post Brexit farming subsidies only for those who do ‘public good’

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely said today (Wednesday) a post-Brexit green farming policy is an excellent opportunity for the Isle of Wight to further cement its reputation as a producer of top-quality food.

Only subsidies for those ‘who do public good’

Environment Secretary Michael Gove recently announced that agricultural rules will be tailored for the UK after we leave the EU, with subsidies only given to farmers who do public good as well as produce food.

This means money moving away from a model based on landowning, to supporting those who plant woodland, provide new habitats for wildlife, increase biodiversity, improve water quality and provide public access to their land.

Bob said,

“Brexit is a huge opportunity for agriculture to work with government to develop flexible schemes that produce the best food in the world and protect the environment. “This announcement is also a good opportunity for the Isle of Wight because there will be help to protect the landscape, but also scope to really develop the Island’s reputation as a producer of top-quality food, as I believe the Isle of Wight should be a national and international brand. “The reassurance that farmers will have continuity with subsidies until at least 2022 is sensible while a new and better system – a system for the UK – is put into place. I also see no reason why this should not extend to a better deal for fishermen too.”

Image: © Isle of Wight Young Farmers Club