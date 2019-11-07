Red Funnel’s ex-First Officer sentenced for child sex offence

Today the ex-First Officer of Red Funnel, Matthew Parker, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court for an offence involving children.

He pleaded guilty to arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

He was given:

12 months custodial suspended for two years

10 years Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO)

10 years Sex Offenders Register

55 days of rehabilitation

Work at Red Funnel

We have asked Red Funnel the following: What date did Red Funnel find out? What date did you sack him? What was the reason given to him for dismissal?

They replied,

“We can confirm that Matthew Parker is no longer employed by Red Funnel and that he left the business in October 2018.”

Isle of Wight school visits

Matthew Parker had visited Isle of Wight schools with Red Funnel and was indeed the focus of a number of their press releases. The conviction today has no connection to the Isle of Wight.

References to Matthew Parker and these trips on the Red Funnel website have been deleted.

OnTheWight this morning asked Red Funnel, “What date did Red Funnel contact the IW schools he had contact with? And what did you tell them?”

Red Funnel chose to reply,

“As today’s Court ruling against Mr. Parker does not pertain to his employment at Red Funnel, it would be inappropriate for us [to] make any further comment for legal and data protection reasons.”

Also met Prince Edward

Red Funnel has missed out from deleting one on their PR items about Matthew Parker from their Website.

It was back in 2017, he was their Hi-Speed Marine Environmental Health & Safety Officer attending a Marine Careers Fair on the Island.

They wrote,

“Prince Edward had a great chat with Matthew Parker.”

Scouts had distanced themselves in 2013

Parker had been connected with the Scouts on the Mainland. They told OnTheWight