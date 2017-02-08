Red Funnel: Planning Inspectorate to consider Appeal

Red Funnel have submitted an Appeal to the Planning Inspectorate for their planning application to expand the East Cowes terminal that was rejected by the Isle of Wight council planning committee in April 2016.

The application was for

Demolition of Red Funnel ferry terminal, industrial buildings, commercial buildings at Trinity House and properties on Dover Road; closure of Dover Road, western end of Church Path (to the rear of properties on Dover Road) and closure of public access to slipway adjacent to existing ferry link span; proposed Red Funnel terminal building with associated marshalling facilities with accesses off Castle Street; landscaping and fencing; Outline consent for redevelopment of a mix of uses comprising of up to 100 dwellings, up to 1850m2 of non-residential floorspace including retail, leisure and commercial premises (Use Classes A1-A5, B1 and B2) and 60 bed hotel.

Have your say

The Appeal will be dealt with on the basis of an Inquiry and residents have until 10 March 2017 to submit their comments with the Inspectorate.

If you wish to comment on the Appeal you MUST write to the Inspectorate on the Planning Portal, appeal reference number is APP/P2114/W/16/3157690.

Or in writing to

Kerr Brown

The Planning Inspectorate

Room 3/O Kite Wing

Temple Quay House

2 The Square

Bristol

BS1 6PN

Full details can be found below:







Red Funnel Appeal Notification Letter (PDF)



Red Funnel Appeal Notification Letter (Text)



