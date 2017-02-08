Red Funnel: Planning Inspectorate to consider Appeal

Red Funnel have submitted an Appeal to the Planning Inspectorate for their planning application to expand the East Cowes terminal that was rejected by the Isle of Wight council planning committee in April 2016.
The application was for
Demolition of Red Funnel ferry terminal, industrial buildings, commercial buildings at Trinity House and properties on Dover Road; closure of Dover Road, western end of Church Path (to the rear of properties on Dover Road) and closure of public access to slipway adjacent to existing ferry link span; proposed Red Funnel terminal building with associated marshalling facilities with accesses off Castle Street; landscaping and fencing; Outline consent for redevelopment of a mix of uses comprising of up to 100 dwellings, up to 1850m2 of non-residential floorspace including retail, leisure and commercial premises (Use Classes A1-A5, B1 and B2) and 60 bed hotel.
Have your say
The Appeal will be dealt with on the basis of an Inquiry and residents have until 10 March 2017 to submit their comments with the Inspectorate.
If you wish to comment on the Appeal you MUST write to the Inspectorate on the Planning Portal, appeal reference number is APP/P2114/W/16/3157690.
Or in writing to
Kerr Brown
The Planning Inspectorate
Room 3/O Kite Wing
Temple Quay House
2 The Square
Bristol
BS1 6PN
Full details can be found below:
Wednesday, 8th February, 2017 12:13pm
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Planning
Luisa Hillard
8.Feb.2017 1:11pm
If the decision was made in April 2016 and the usual procedure is 6 months to appeal, why is this now happening in February 2017, 10 months after the event?
Simon Craddock
8.Feb.2017 1:39pm
From what I understand, Red Funnel made their decision to appeal well within the timeframe but it has been the Planning Inspectorate (not Red Funnel or our local council) who has caused a delay… I think!
The two schemes are fundamentally different, and as the site lines and the proposals are completely different, the planning officers have dealt with them as separate applications, although there are of course elements of common ground.
I don’t think Red Funnel, the local council or residents have wanted this uncertainty hanging around for as long as it has.
Luisa Hillard
8.Feb.2017 2:44pm
I would have expected formal notices before now then as the appeals process itself has a time scale for decision.
As you say, the uncertainty is difficult for businesses and residents.
yjc
8.Feb.2017 1:15pm
I think they can appeal now because they recently submitted new plans which were refused in part. So well within the six months.
Luisa Hillard
8.Feb.2017 1:26pm
Their two applications were considered separately and I therefore believe that the most recent decision has no effect on the first and vice versa.
tiki
8.Feb.2017 1:54pm
Let them get on with it.