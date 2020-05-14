Resident turns up at Isle of Wight tip with one coat hanger and broken charger

Islanders are being reminded that they should only consider visiting the tip if it is genuinely essential.

The message comes after workers at the Lynnbottom Household Waste and Recycling Centre were extremely surprised when one resident turned up with a single broken coat hanger and a faulty charger.

Dix: Not an isolated incident

Natasha Dix, the council’s strategic manager for waste, said:

“This is clearly not waste that is too dangerous to be stored at home, nor an essential journey. “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident and we are disappointed to see that in the first three days there were 61 occasions where residents failed to turn up for booked slots that could have been used by someone with real need. “Booking and making a journey to recycling centres must only be undertaken if your waste or recycling cannot be stored at home safely or disposed of safely by other means. “We do urge residents to remember that all excess recycling will be taken on recycling week – this includes cardboard paper, magazines, books, plastic packaging, plastic bottles, plastic bags, tubs and pots, tins and cans, glass bottles and jars and even textiles and shoes. “Food waste is also taken weekly and should not be placed in your black bins. If you are missing any recycling bins, sacks or bags or need a second recycling bin please order them for free on the council’s recycling and waste pages and order online. There is a fee for replacement black bins. “Please make use of this service and do not place these items in your rubbish bin nor take to the recycling centre. “If you can temporarily store your waste or recycling in a way that does not pose a risk to yours or others safety or human health, then you must do so.”

Book a slot

A managed re-opening of the Island’s household waste and recycling centres (HWRCs) began last week.

In order to maintain effective social distancing measures, to protect staff and visitors, people must book online.

The system has also meant people have not had to wait for long – if at all – to enter the site and has avoided queues on Briddlesford Road.

There are ten slots available to book per half-hour at Lynnbottom and five per half-hour at Afton Marsh.

Hastings: Reopening is not a return to normal

Councillor Steve Hastings, Cabinet member for recycling and waste, said:

“So far the reopening and the new temporary systems to protect visitors and staff have run very smoothly and we want this to continue. “However, I must emphasise that the reopening is not a return to normal. “Public safety, and that of our staff and the need for social distancing is of the upmost importance. “Wherever possible we still encourage people to store waste at home, or use other ways to dispose of it or try to avoid generating it in the first place before making what may be unnecessary trips to the tip.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed