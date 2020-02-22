Residents demand Report for condemned County Hall trees: Isle of Wight Council respond

Earlier in the week the Isle of Wight council announced they would be removing two of the three trees that sit outside County Hall in Newport.

The council stated that the False Acacias “have reached the end of their lives, with rot being found in them”.

This sparked concern from residents on social media, with some suggesting the trees were being cut down for the sake of 5G, and others calling for the report that identified them containing rot to be published.

There is no report

To help inform readers OnTheWight requested a copy of the report to share. The council replied earlier this week explaining that a report had not been commissioned, but that the decision to remove the trees followed an inspection by the Tree Officer.

They told OnTheWight,

“All three of the false acacia trees outside County Hall on Newport High Street have been inspected by the council’s Tree Officer. “His advice was that the two trees nearest the main door were showing signs of damage and decay and should in due course be replaced with healthy trees. “The third tree will benefit from some minor works and does not need to be removed. “No separate written report was commissioned.”

Removed “for everybody’s safety”

The spokesperson went on to say,

“These trees are popular and useful, providing an attractive part of the street scene and a shady walk for visitors to County Hall. “We have no wish to lose them, but for everybody’s safety, it is best to take them out before they become dangerous and replace them with healthy trees that will grow up to do the same job. “We plan to remove the two trees and do the works to the third tree soon.”

Replacements

The new trees will be planted in the same location, and will be put in “as soon as is appropriate”, which may be next winter now to give them the best chance to become established.

