Residents demand Report for condemned County Hall trees: Isle of Wight Council respond

Many residents asked to see the Report that has condemned two of the three large trees outside County Hall, so OnTheWight asked for it

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

outside county hall

Earlier in the week the Isle of Wight council announced they would be removing two of the three trees that sit outside County Hall in Newport.

The council stated that the False Acacias “have reached the end of their lives, with rot being found in them”.

This sparked concern from residents on social media, with some suggesting the trees were being cut down for the sake of 5G, and others calling for the report that identified them containing rot to be published.

There is no report
To help inform readers OnTheWight requested a copy of the report to share. The council replied earlier this week explaining that a report had not been commissioned, but that the decision to remove the trees followed an inspection by the Tree Officer.

They told OnTheWight,

“All three of the false acacia trees outside County Hall on Newport High Street have been inspected by the council’s Tree Officer.

“His advice was that the two trees nearest the main door were showing signs of damage and decay and should in due course be replaced with healthy trees.

“The third tree will benefit from some minor works and does not need to be removed.

“No separate written report was commissioned.”

Removed “for everybody’s safety”
The spokesperson went on to say,

“These trees are popular and useful, providing an attractive part of the street scene and a shady walk for visitors to County Hall.

“We have no wish to lose them, but for everybody’s safety, it is best to take them out before they become dangerous and replace them with healthy trees that will grow up to do the same job.

“We plan to remove the two trees and do the works to the third tree soon.”

Replacements
The new trees will be planted in the same location, and will be put in “as soon as is appropriate”, which may be next winter now to give them the best chance to become established.

Image: © Google Streetview

Saturday, 22nd February, 2020 10:58am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nu3

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Newport

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Residents demand Report for condemned County Hall trees: Isle of Wight Council respond"

newest oldest most voted
Barry

Get rid of the dead wood working inside building.

Vote Up10-2Vote Down
22, February 2020 11:40 am
Eagle eye

Is this the same tree officer who ignores requests to visit woods that are having protected trees cut down? Is it the same officer that submits reports on planning applications with the wrong property inspected?

Agree with Barry, there is a lot of dead wood inside County Hall. Let’s hope residents do some radical pruning themselves at next year’s elections.

Vote Up60Vote Down
22, February 2020 12:02 pm
davimel
I totaly agree about the amount of dead wood in County hall,,, however the problems often arise with the staff who remain in place regardless of which elected person has overall responcibility.. The chain link fiasco etc.. There are way too many ‘jobs worths’ inside that building who are promoted, not through skill, but length of service or friendships with senior employees. Our Councilors are fair game… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down
22, February 2020 12:16 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...