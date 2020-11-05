Ryde is ‘coming up roses’ as it wins Award for blooming marvellous community spirit

Ryde Town Council has won a prestigious award for its 2020 floral Ryde in Bloom displays through the Town despite Covid-19.

The South and South East In Bloom Committee has awarded a ‘Community Recognition Award’ to Ryde In Bloom/Ryde Town Council. This recognition was for the real community effort to get Ryde’s many tubs and flower beds this year in full colour.

Army of local volunteers

Due to Lockdown at the height of planting out, the seasonal workers, who assist the landscape maintenance contractor’s staff, were unavailable.

Ryde Town Council staff, the contractor’s full-time staff, IW Council staff and a small army of local volunteers worked hard to make sure Ryde had an abundance of floral displays.

One near Eastern Gardens was designed by contractor, John O’Connor, to thank the NHS. The award also recognised other environmental initiatives undertaken by the local community.

Presenting the award

The award was presented by Judge and Ambassador for South and South East in Bloom Mike Fitt OBE to Cllr Michael Lilley, Mayor of Ryde and Karen Lucioni, Chair of RTCE’s Assets and Facilities Committee and Ryde in Bloom.

Peter Holman, Chairman of South and South East In Bloom, on speaking of the award, said he was delighted to see that Ryde continues to embrace the ethos of “Bloom” with its emphasis on excellent horticulture, environmental responsibility and community participation.

Returned to being part of the ‘In Bloom’ family

He commented that it was good to note that after a break of several years, Ryde has returned to being part of the ‘In Bloom’ family. The presentation of the Community Recognition Award marks the outstanding contribution made by everyone involved in presenting the town as a premier location for visitors and residents alike, which is to be commended, particularly during the challenging times we find ourselves in.

Congratulations on receiving an award that is well deserved.

Lilley: Acknowledges the real Ryde community spirit

Cllr Michael Lilley, Mayor of Ryde said:

“I am so delighted that Ryde has won this community recognition award as it acknowledges that real Ryde community spirit and how we came together during Covid19. “It was so important to make our Town look special over the Summer for the mental well-being of residents and to attract tourists for a depleted summer season. “I know there are plans for a really exciting 2021 Ryde in Bloom and a real greening of Ryde.”

Lucioni: Clear that we do “love where we live”

Cllr Karen Lucioni said:

“This year will be memorable for various reasons, but none more so than 2020 for a year when it really was clear that we do “love where we live” a common purpose of making our town clean, tidy and looking colourful. “We really have had a magnificent display of Ryde residents and volunteers who have gone way beyond anything I have experienced before to show, how proud we are of our town on the beach, Ryde.”

News shared by Hannah on behalf of Ryde Town Council. Ed