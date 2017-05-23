Ryde Rowers compete in the Itchen Imperial Regatta

Steve shares this latest report from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

With an entry reduced by exam time tables, Ryde Rowing Club crews produced a series of good performances at Itchen Imperial Rowing Club’s Annual Regatta held on the River Itchen, Southampton, on Saturday (20th May) although the final results were a little disappointing as the Wightlink sponsored club came away empty handed.

The three-boat format on the narrow river means that crews and scullers have to fight their way through a number of rounds to reach the final. But this proved not to be an issue for either of the two Coastal Junior Ladies Crews – both the “A” crew of Emily Pike, Lisa and Catherine Murphy and Kate Whitehurst with Micky Jenner coxing and the “B” crew of Kirsty Newnham, Julie Cole, Ayesha Russell and Carol Beaumont with Dale Buckett and Allan Evans sharing the coxing role both reaching the final with the “A” just beaten into second by host Club Itchen and the “B” crew finishing in third.

Click on image to see larger version



The young Men’s Novice Four of Tye Cameron, Ben Sanderson, Josh Lee and Austin Smith with Dan Sanderson coxing, who have an average age of just 15 – performed exceptionally well to reach the semi-final of this event.

Freya Drage and Tom Sttarkey then replaced Josh and Ben to compete in the J16 Fours event where they produced an even better performance – reaching the final where they finished in second place.

Click on image to see larger version



There was a similar result for single sculler Dale Buckett in the Men’s Coastal Junior Sculls event where he comfortably reached the final before where he finished in second place.