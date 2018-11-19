Ryde Rowing Club’s Junior squad travel west for the Dart Totnes R.C. Autumn Head

Steve from Ryde Rowing Club shares this latest report. Ed

On Saturday (17th November) after a few week’s break from competitive competition, following the completion of the Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association 2018 Season, Wightlink-sponsored Ryde Rowing Club’s Junior squad embarked on their winter racing program – travelling west to compete in the Dart Totnes R.C. Autumn Head, where they produced some impressive results over the 3,000 course on the River Dart raced over three divisions.

The best result came from the Boy’s Coastal Junior Coxed Four of Austin Smith, Tye Cameron, Ben Saunders, Tom Starkey and Cox Dan Sanderson (pictured above). Racing in the Men’s Senior C section in Division one, they finished in second place behind Bideford Reds.

All four rowers raced again in later divisions – Ben and Tom racing as a Men’s Novice Double in the Third Division, where they achieved another second place behind host Club Dart Totnes.

Austin and Tye competed in Men’s Senior C Single Sculls in Division two – Austin finishing in fourth place and Tye (pictured at very top) in sixth position.

A Boy’s J15 crew of Harry Jones, Jonah Lewin, Gulliver Roghan and Paddy Kearney with Dan Sanderson coxing once again competed in the Men’s Novice Fours event in the Second Division finishing in third place – an excellent performance from this newly formed and inexperienced crew.

Another young and relatively inexperienced crew of Emily Davies and Poppy Starkey (pictured above) competed in a Girl’s J15 Double in Division One and performed well to finish in fourth place.

Location map

View the location of this story.