Shanklin man left with broken jaw after assault in Ryde

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in Union Street, Ryde on Saturday, 5 August.

The 46-year-old victim from Shanklin was walking along with two women at around 12.30am when a man coming the other way came up to him and punched him.

The attack knocked him to the ground and caused his jaw to break in two places.

The attacker is described as being aged in his early 20s, white with short blond spikey hair.

We’re asking anyone who saw the incident or has any information about the attack to contact Detective Constable Kelly Thorne at Newport CID on 101.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.