Schools and colleges should be closed during lockdown say Isle of Wight Green Party

Isle of Wight Green Party say infection rates in secondary schools have quadrupled since returning in September and that “it’s inexcusable the government is arguing the case to keep schools open during a national lockdown”

The Isle of Wight Green Party calls for the closure of schools during the national lockdown, but home support for parents and pupils is vitally important.

Youth and Student Officer for the Isle of Wight Green Party, Cameron Palin, said, 

“We must listen to the science. Infection rates in secondary schools have quadrupled since returning in September and it is inexcusable that the government is arguing the case to keep schools open during a national lockdown.

“Members of the Government’s SAGE have said if we want to drive down infection during this four-week lockdown then closing schools will dramatically decrease the spread of the virus. Having bubbles of between 30/60 in primary schools, 200+ in secondary schools and a similar number of pupils in college and sixth forms undermines the principle and aim of a national lockdown.”

Cameron went on to say,

“If the government wanted get the economy and people’s lives back to normal as quick as possible then we need to close schools now, for them to be included in the four-week lockdown and when they return to be on a rota basis system.”

He finished by saying,

“The government should have acted sooner and their indecisiveness has led to a higher infection rate, so now is the next best opportunity to suppress the spread of the virus and protect as many lives as possible.

“We understand some families may struggle with having children at home during term-time, so it is important that support is in place for families which would needed to be fully supported and funded by department for education. It is also vitally important remote working is fully enabled by schools for all pupils if/when all schools close and when schools finally return following the national lockdown it’s important they return on a rota basis.” 


Fenders

Yeah but if schools lockdown many parents won’t be able to go to work, which is why the Government won’t allow it. The economy comes before people’s health and safety.

2, November 2020 10:07 am
hialtitude
My thoughts are with the young adults at university. They have thrown to the wolves by the government. While I don’t have child or grandchild currently at uni, I have couple that are just about ready to make the leap. I have noted with horror their awful circumstances. Of course the schools and universities should be closed, and I am sure they will be shut soon, because… Read more »
2, November 2020 12:37 pm
walkingwizard
Clearly shows that the secondary children are not following the hands, face, space rules effectively. If this was followed correctly there would not be a problem but they think they are untouchable. For them, getting it means time off, regardless of the consequences to other older people. Need more use of masks. The Green Party only want to harm the education of the children which is vital… Read more »
2, November 2020 10:23 am
hermit

Rubbish. You have no idea how hard the high school pupils have been working at home during lockdown. The pressures on them to get the grades they need for the future are immense. Pupils can only do the best they can, as can the teaching staff, and are all taking this very seriously. No-one thinks they are untouchable.

2, November 2020 11:16 am
Fenders

What future? A life on the minimum wage working as a Barista in Costa on a zero hours contract…….if they’re lucky?

2, November 2020 11:29 am
CameronPalin

We know how hard pupils have been working, I am an A-Level pupil myself studying in a high school. I worked throughout lockdown and it was challenging but it is far better than increasing the spread of COVID-19 and losing family members.

2, November 2020 12:09 pm
CameronPalin

Have you been into a secondary school? Have you seen how little space we have been given? Unable to socially distance in class rooms due to classes being around 30. We certainly don’t want to ruin education, we want to help protect the public and take this pandemic seriously unlike this government.

2, November 2020 12:07 pm

