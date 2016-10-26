Share your Isle of Wight wartime memories with World War II history buff

An American living in Indiana has been in touch with OnTheWight seeking PenPals or anyone with Isle of Wight World War II history to share.

Glen Morris read our recent article about Hitler wanting to invade the Isle of Wight during the second World War and was fascinated to read about Nazi leader’s plans.

He’d never heard of the Isle of Wight before and is hoping to compile enough history about war time Isle of Wight for his World War II newsletter.

If you have memories, photos or snipbits you can share with Glen, get in touch with him at the contact details below.

A couple of examples of Glen newsletters can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Get in touch

Glen’s keen to hear from anyone willing to share their stories.

Glen Morris, PO Box 56, Dyer, Indiana 46311 USA

E-mail: glen6491@yahoo.com

Or visit his Website.







Glen’s Newsletter19 summer2014 (PDF)



Glen’s Newsletter19 summer2014 (Text)









Glen’s Newsletter12new Apr May2011 (PDF)



Glen’s Newsletter12new Apr May2011 (Text)



Image: © Glen Morris – Occupying Germans parade through St. Peterport, Guernsey, July 1940.