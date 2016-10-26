Share your Isle of Wight wartime memories with World War II history buff

An American living in Indiana has been in touch with OnTheWight seeking PenPals or anyone with Isle of Wight World War II history to share.
Glen Morris read our recent article about Hitler wanting to invade the Isle of Wight during the second World War and was fascinated to read about Nazi leader’s plans.
He’d never heard of the Isle of Wight before and is hoping to compile enough history about war time Isle of Wight for his World War II newsletter.
If you have memories, photos or snipbits you can share with Glen, get in touch with him at the contact details below.
A couple of examples of Glen newsletters can be seen at the bottom of this article.
Get in touch
Glen’s keen to hear from anyone willing to share their stories.
Glen Morris, PO Box 56, Dyer, Indiana 46311 USA
E-mail: glen6491@yahoo.com
Or visit his Website.
Image: © Glen Morris – Occupying Germans parade through St. Peterport, Guernsey, July 1940.
Wednesday, 26th October, 2016 12:13pm
By Sally Perry
Glen Morris
26.Oct.2016 1:29pm
Thank you, Sally, and your crew for an outstanding review! I didn’t know you could do what you did! Would not only wish to hear from Islanders but from the mainland or any other information about the war. I especially enjoy lesser known facts and trivia. No story is too small or insignificant. God bless!
DaveIOW
26.Oct.2016 1:48pm
Hello Glen,
A good starting point could be watching the film Battle of Britain. There are scenes of the bombing of Ventnor Radar Station and several mentions of it. The station is a short (but arduous!) walk from the town and parts of the WW2 infrastructure remain intact.
The internet is rich with information about our small town and its involvement in the Battle of Britain.
If nothing else, the film is a fairly accurate portrayal of the battle and is a really good watch.
Get popcorn!
Glen Morris
26.Oct.2016 10:07pm
Thanks, Dave. I’m watching it now. Haven’t seen it in years.
Steephill Jack
26.Oct.2016 5:21pm
The RAF Ventnor website is worth as visit and the author still lives in these parts http://www.ventnorradar.co.uk
Then, of course, there is Adrian Searle’s book ‘The Isle of Wight at war’.
Glen Morris
26.Oct.2016 10:08pm
Jack, have looked briefly at the web site. Will look into it more later. Thanks.
nico
26.Oct.2016 7:35pm
“He’d never heard of the Isle of Wight before ..”
Well we’ve heard of America, we’re not all as insular, you know :)
Glen Morris
26.Oct.2016 10:10pm
I have heard of the Isle of Wight before, but only after researching the Enemy at the Door ITV series; but that was years ago. Pray that I be not so “insular.” I’ve never heard of that word before, either. Thanks for the education! :)
nico
27.Oct.2016 6:21am
Hello Glen!
It didn’t occur to me that anyone might not see what I said purely as a joke, and from your response I can’t be sure you did. If it wasn’t apparent I’m very sorry.
The humour being that *I* would be so insular as to be surprised that anyone hadn’t heard of a tiny place like us, and my taking umbridge on the ludicrous basis that I’d heard of the vast USA, which of course is part and parcel of our everyday lives; but indicating I thought the matter comparable.
The smiley face was to double check my intent was understood, but I daresay that can be used in other ways too.
Incidentally, we have an event at our local Arts centre this evening, (it has already taken place once, recently), billed as follows:
“Churchill’s Last Wartime Secret: The 1943 German Raid on the Isle of Wight Airbrushed from History
Talk by author Adrian Searle
It’s been a State secret for more than 70 years: The official line in the UK has always been that it never happened – but Adrian Searle’s new book
challenges the assertion that no German force set foot on British soil during World War Two (the Channel Islands excepted), on active military service. Churchill’s Last Wartime Secret reveals the remarkable story of a mid-war seaborne enemy raid on an Isle of Wight radar station”.
I’m hoping to get along there.
Best wishes to you and your researches!
Nico
Glen Morris
27.Oct.2016 10:38am
Mine, also was “tongue in cheek (see *my* smiley face?);” and you really did teach me a new word!
Mark Francis
27.Oct.2016 9:54am
I wasn’t around then but we used to collect spent .303 cartridges around St Catherine’s Downs in the 60s (until my mother threw them away as she did not approve of “war”). We were told they were from “exercises” but there were none recorded there. Later I discovered the tale about a German landing that Adrian Searle’s long-awaited book is about(I think there was some elderly German a few years ago & they wanted his story before he dies). The British got wind of it & the Germans (seeking to attack the radar station cf. Bruneval raid) walked into a trap – is how the story went anyway.
I also understand the IOW had its own “stay behind” group of the “Scallywags”.
nico
27.Oct.2016 11:18pm
I’ve just come away from one of Adrian Searle’s talks at Quay Arts, and he’s certainly an arresting speaker.
His book on the WW2 German landing at St Lawrence radar station, (news of which ferociously squashed by use of the Official Secrets Act), comes out in 3 weeks. He’s done some fascinating detective work.
nico
28.Oct.2016 7:20pm
It is the only documented, evidenced and deliberate landing, (not talking about flying over or crashing,) of military Germans on UK soil during WW2, although until a few decaades ago there were lots of stories about it told by Ventnorians.
(Apparently, the Channel Islands’ non-UK but special status means the Occupation there doesn’t count).
Terry Carpenter
28.Oct.2016 1:53pm
Hi Glen,
Just google: Leopold Wenger’s letters from France, January-June 1943.
This period covers the exploits of Squadron Leader, ‘Poldi’ Leopold Wenger, and his five air raids upon Isle of Wight, objectives using FW190 fighter bomber aircraft.
1943
Shanklin, Sunday, 3rd, January.
Shanklin, Wednesday, 17th, February.
Ventnor, Thursday, 1st, April.
Newport, Thursday,8th, April.
St.Catherine’s. Tuesday, 1st, June.
(Lighthouse)
The translated letters are very much from the German point of view,!
However, they are of historical importance, at least we now know who was responsible for bombing Island locations on the above dates.
All the best with your research.
Glen Morris
28.Oct.2016 3:58pm
Thanks for the input. I’ll look into it.
For those of you who continue to add your comments and thoughts, don’t despair if you don’t hear from me for a day or two. Priorities around the house (Honey-do’s from the wife, and Daddy-do’s from the daughter, if you know what I mean!)
Glen Morris
28.Oct.2016 4:54pm
Can anyone inform me how long this forum will stay open for comments?
I would encourage anyone reading this to feel free to copy my e-mail and snail mail addresses and keep in touch, become regular pen pals, and would love to exchange snail mail, letters, get newspaper articles from you, etc. I have never received a real letter from the Isle of Wight, so who will be the first?
Sally Perry
28.Oct.2016 5:12pm
We never remove any news articles (27,870 and counting!) so the ability to comment will remain open forever.
DaveIOW
28.Oct.2016 5:24pm
Perhaps if Glen produces one of his Newsletters on the subject of the IOW, Sally could publish it on OTW?
I’d be fascinated to see the fruit of his labours.
Glen Morris
28.Oct.2016 5:41pm
FYI:
No doubt, my favorite WWII series was and is the original Battlefield series. If you have not done so, you will all enjoy the Battle of Britain episode at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52YOKT_O10U
Glen Morris
28.Oct.2016 6:19pm
Dave, I’m working on it as I write this for my winter issue, which will be submitted for all to enjoy, if Sally wishes. Otherwise, send me your e-mail address to receive your free PDF version, or any donation (pounds, dollars, stamps,etc.) for a color mailed copy (and your mailing address. My mailing address and e-mail is at the top of this article). I need for IOW readers to submit memories of your families’ experiences (I do love the RAF and “Spits”)or even home guard or war industry stories your parents and grandparents experienced.
Glen Morris
28.Oct.2016 6:40pm
Just curious as to the story behind the design of your national flag and its design. Why is it different from the British flag?
apothecary
31.Oct.2016 2:47pm
Hello Glen,
Not sure what you mean with your flag query.
By the “national” flag I presume you’re referring to the Union Flag (or Union Jack)which represents the two kingdoms of England and Scotland together with the Province of Northern Ireland and is made up from the individual flags of these nations ( the cross of St George (England) and the saltires of Scotland and Ireland.The Principality of Wales has its own distinctive flag.To complicate matters further there are also the Red, white, and blue ensigns which I wont go into here!
Glen Morris
29.Nov.2016 1:14am
I’m back. Referring to the Isle of Wight flag, I copied this link from Wikipedia. Do you use the British Union Jack or this one?
http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/7/75/Flag_of_the_Isle_of_Wight.svg/1280px-Flag_of_the_Isle_of_Wight.svg.png
DaveIOW
29.Nov.2016 8:06am
Welcome back!
To confuse matters further, we use both!
The Union Flag is the national flag of the United Kingdom.
In England we can also use St George’s Cross.
On the Isle of Wight we can also fly the flag you posted as our county flag.
I think the easiest way to think of it in American terms is to equate the Union Flag (jack) to the Stars & Stripes, the flag of England to a State Flag and the IOW flag to a county flag.
Terry Carpenter
30.Oct.2016 12:18pm
Correction to date of Newport air raid; should have read; Wednesday, 7th, April, 1943. This raid involved eight FW190 aircraft, and resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people at ground level.
Glen Morris
29.Nov.2016 1:42am
Over the years, as I have studied the Channel Islands, I found it amusing that each island has its own personality and quirks. Just like squabbling siblings, there’s that “family” rivalry I see among the people. Is there a similar, unique relationship between the Isle of Wight and the mainland?
Glen Morris
4.Feb.2017 8:13am
My winter WWII newsletter featuring the Isle of Wight is finished. There are two ways to get it. 1. Send me your email address for a free PDF copy, or 2. Snail mail me a donation of at least 2 pounds for a printed copy to Glen Morris, PO Box 56, Dyer, Indiana 46311 USA. Pen pals also welcomed. glen6491@yahoo.com