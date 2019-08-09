Sign up to stay informed about climate emergency protests and events

The Isle of Wight branch of Extinction Rebellion – the group protesting against “climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse” – is calling on all those who attended the three marches on the Island to get in touch.

A spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“Wildfires are ripping across the arctic. Ice is melting at speeds never thought possible. “Deadly heatwaves are crippling countries around the world. Scientists express their panic daily.”

A joining of forces “happening right now”

The spokesperson has asked that those who have attended the marches on the Island, who or those that are involved in environmental protection on the Island, to sign up to their newsletter to ensure they don’t miss out on news of upcoming events.

They say,

“There is a joining of forces happening right now to strengthen the effort to halt pollution and keep global heating to 1.5 degrees as recommended by the IPCC.”

Adding,

“Time is running out and we owe this to future generations to act now.”



Sign up to stay in touch

Extinction Rebellion want to hear from everyone who wants to help in whatever capacity they are able to.

To get in touch and stay up to date with future events subscribe to their newsletter. Alternatively, you can email xriw.info@gmail.com with specific queries.

