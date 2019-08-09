Sign up to stay informed about climate emergency protests and events

If you’ve been on a climate emergency march or are involved in environmental protection on the Island, Extinction Rebellion urge you to sign up to their newsletter to stay in touch with upcoming events and marches.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

People on march for Extinction Rebellion

The Isle of Wight branch of Extinction Rebellion – the group protesting against “climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse” – is calling on all those who attended the three marches on the Island to get in touch. 

A spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“Wildfires are ripping across the arctic. Ice is melting at speeds never thought possible.

“Deadly heatwaves are crippling countries around the world. Scientists express their panic daily.”

A joining of forces “happening right now”
The spokesperson has asked that those who have attended the marches on the Island, who or those that are involved in environmental protection on the Island, to sign up to their newsletter to ensure they don’t miss out on news of upcoming events.

They say,

“There is a joining of forces happening right now to strengthen the effort to halt pollution and keep global heating to 1.5 degrees as recommended by the IPCC.”

Adding,

“Time is running out and we owe this to future generations to act now.”

Sign up to stay in touch
Extinction Rebellion want to hear from everyone who wants to help in whatever capacity they are able to.

To get in touch and stay up to date with future events subscribe to their newsletter. Alternatively, you can email xriw.info@gmail.com with specific queries. 

For more information

Friday, 9th August, 2019 9:41am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n72

Filed under: Environment, Featured, Government, Green Issues, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Sign up to stay informed about climate emergency protests and events"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
truth

Great that everyone’s pulling together on this.

Vote Up20Vote Down
9, August 2019 10:11 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*