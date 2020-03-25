‘Some people are simply not heeding government’s orders’ says council leader as he asks Islanders to stay home

As the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Island climbed to eight today, the leader of the Isle of Wight Council issued an urgent plea to Islanders to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

Councillor Dave Stewart called on Islanders to heed the government’s orders to stay at home and only go outside for food, health reasons or work where this absolutely cannot be done from home.

Stewart: “The virus doesn’t spread — you spread it”

He said:

“Our fantastic doctors, nurses, social care and care staff are putting their own health and wellbeing on the line to serve our Island community, but they are not the frontline of defence — you are. “The virus doesn’t spread — you spread it. “I understand police have been carrying out patrols, speaking with individuals and even stopping vehicles to enquire as to the driver’s reasons for being out. “It is clear to them that some people are simply not heeding the government’s orders and that concerns me a great deal because they are not only putting their own health in danger, but that of others too. “You are responsible for your own health; self-distancing will keep you and those you love well. You must take responsibility and stay at home. “There is currently no medical solution to this highly infectious, indiscriminate disease — you are the solution. “Safe-distancing and staying at home is the only way to stay safe and I would urge all Islanders to listen to the experts, heed their orders and help turn the Covid-19 tide.”

For the latest information on what you need to do to stay safe, visit https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus

