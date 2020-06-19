Spice Bus plans for permanent Isle of Wight holiday destination

If you really, really want to stay in the world-famous Spice Bus, plans have been submitted by its owner for it to become a permanent holiday destination at Island Harbour.

Currently, the bus, with its colourful Union Jack themed exterior, sits unscathed from its excursions in Spice World (the movie) at Island Harbour and has been listed on Air BnB for fans of the girl group to stay in and ‘spice up [their] life’.

‘Viva forever’

However, the owners of Island Harbour, Uavend, are looking to use the bus as holiday accommodation for more than 28 days a year so need planning permission to make it live, ‘viva forever’.

In a design and access statement, the planning agents said:

“The holiday use for the Spice Bus has already been shown to be popular and the extension of time of its availability, as a more permanent feature of Island Harbour, will enable the demand for this facility to be met thereby increasing tourism spend. “The positioning of the Spice Bus enables it to be used effectively by visitors but also allows for it to be viewed as an attraction in its own right at Island Harbour.”

Quirky holiday experience

The quirky bus holiday experience provides three beds, a living area with wooden decking and a separate building with bathroom facilities.

Also in the proposals is the partial change of the existing shower block at the harbour to an office space. The space is currently used for storage but could become an office space for a business or an estate agents office.

Works within Island Harbour expansion plans

Planning agents said the office proposals comply with the mix of uses already approved for the expansion of Island Harbour.

Comments on the application (20/00609/FUL) can be submitted from Friday and will be open for three weeks.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Phil Salmon