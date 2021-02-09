Stunning Isle of Wight photos of icicle trees and hedgerows

A couple of Islanders have shared their photos of these fabulous sights today with icicles hanging from hedgerows

icicle tree

For those of us who haven’t been able to get out of the house today, these photos shared by Islanders with News OnTheWight will be a real visual tonic.

Melia Blair-Blackwood took these photos below of this stunning scene over in Brook, West Wight.

Click on the images to see larger versions.

Icicles in Brook, February 2021 by Melia Blair-Blackwood
Icicles in Brook, February 2021 by Melia Blair-Blackwood
Icicles in Brook, February 2021 by Melia Blair-Blackwood

Meanwhile up in Cowes, Rob Hunter captured these gorgeous images.

Icicles on hedgerows by Rob Hunter
Icicles on hedgerows by Rob Hunter

If you’re lucky enough to be able to get outside for your daily exercise (or work etc) in Lockdown and capture scenes like this, do send them over for us to share with others.

