Washing-up liquid and a forklift: Squeezing the World’s first electric city car into Quay Arts (photos and video)

It took a forklift and some clever use of washing-up liquid to manage to squeeze the World’s first electric city car (designed and built on the Isle of Wight) into the top floor of Quay Arts three years ago. Here are the pics and a video of the delicate process

Enfiled 8000 going tinto Quay Arts - Feb 2018

Three years ago today (9th February) in preparation for the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes exhibition, a good couple of hours were spent moving a fully restored Enfield 8000 city electric car into Quay Arts.

The car was designed on the Isle of Wight in the 1970s by the late John Ackroyd, who was one of the seven featured Hidden Heroes.

Loaned by Barry Price
The car was loaned to the gallery by Newport legend, Barry Price. He was extremely generous to loan this beautifully restored car for the exhibition and oversaw it being lifted into the building by the highly competent guys from Reynolds and Read.

Out comes the washing-up liquid
Once up onto the first floor, there was no room to steer the car around in the tiny corridor, so, in a rather brilliant move, Barry called for washing-up liquid.

Down on his knees, he liberally applied it under the back tyres of the vehicle. With a little persuasion the rear of the little motor started to slide to the side.

Breath in
The fit was crazy tight, with only about a 10mm gap between the car and the walls of the corridor.

Once the double doors had been removed from their hinges – there was no space for them – Barry at the wheel he expertly steered it down the corridor, while others pushed.

Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Here we go
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Up she goes
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
She’s not going to fit
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Let’s try another way
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
She made it
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
In she comes
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
So close
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Barry Price
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
A tight squeeze
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Getting the Enfield 8000 into Quay Arts
Matt Price and Ian Whitmore (left) Barry Price (right)

Tuesday, 9th February, 2021 6:57pm

By

