Washing-up liquid and a forklift: Squeezing the World’s first electric city car into Quay Arts (photos and video)

Three years ago today (9th February) in preparation for the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes exhibition, a good couple of hours were spent moving a fully restored Enfield 8000 city electric car into Quay Arts.

The car was designed on the Isle of Wight in the 1970s by the late John Ackroyd, who was one of the seven featured Hidden Heroes.

Loaned by Barry Price

The car was loaned to the gallery by Newport legend, Barry Price. He was extremely generous to loan this beautifully restored car for the exhibition and oversaw it being lifted into the building by the highly competent guys from Reynolds and Read.

Out comes the washing-up liquid

Once up onto the first floor, there was no room to steer the car around in the tiny corridor, so, in a rather brilliant move, Barry called for washing-up liquid.

Down on his knees, he liberally applied it under the back tyres of the vehicle. With a little persuasion the rear of the little motor started to slide to the side.

Breath in

The fit was crazy tight, with only about a 10mm gap between the car and the walls of the corridor.

Once the double doors had been removed from their hinges – there was no space for them – Barry at the wheel he expertly steered it down the corridor, while others pushed.



Here we go

Up she goes

She’s not going to fit

Let’s try another way

She made it

In she comes

So close

Barry Price

A tight squeeze