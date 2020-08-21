‘Summer Flu’ more deadly than Covid-19, reveals Office for National Statistics data

The Office for National Statistics Website (ONS) is a mine of information for just about any subject where data can be gathered.

A recent editorial by journalist Ross Clarke in The Spectator took a dip into the ONS Covid-19 data to look at how the number of Coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths compared to ‘Summer Flu’ (aka Influenza and Pneumonia).

See latest Isle of Wight Covid-19 Stats

Covid-19 deaths well below that for Summer Flu

The data makes for interesting reading. It shows that from around mid-June the number of Covid-19 deaths in England has been below that for Summer Flu.

In the week ending 31st July, the number of deaths where Influenza and Pneumonia were recorded on the death certificate totalled 928. For the same week, there were 193 deaths where Covid-19 was recorded on the death certificate.

Click on image to see larger version

Deaths registered each week up to 31 July 2020 © Office for National Statistics

As always, data comes with caveats and in this case it’s that there may be some crossover with both Covid-19 and Influenza and Pneumonia being mentioned on the death certificate. As Ross points out in his article, even if you removed the 193 Covid-19 deaths, you’re still left with over 700 deaths due to Summer Flu for that week.

Below five year average

What is also of note is that the number of Summer Flu deaths is below the five year average – perhaps helped in part by social distancing measures and many people’s reluctance to venture out to into busy public places.

As the country’s second largest city, Birmingham, reports a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 – more than 50 per cent of cases in the last week were people aged 18 to 34 – whether we like it or not, this is a subject that will be us for some time to come.

Thanks to Mike Lambert for the heads-up

Sources: The Spectator and Office for National Statistics

Image: Elena Mozhvilo under CC BY 2.0