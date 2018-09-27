Support Isle of Wight charities during National Red Squirrel Awareness Week

Caroline shares details of this week’s awareness raising initiative. Ed

National Red Squirrel Awareness Week runs from Monday 24th September to Sunday 30th and the Island’s dedicated red squirrel charities; the IW Red Squirrel Trust and Wight Squirrel Project are celebrating with the launch of a new DVD at the reduced price of just £1.50.

Important stronghold for red squirrels

The Isle of Wight is seen as a nationally important stronghold for red squirrels and many people are unaware of just how fortunate we are.

American grey squirrels are almost twice as big as our native reds and pose a great threat, they are found in large numbers across most of England.

Head to the squirrel hub

Everyone is welcome to call in at the squirrel hub in Ryde, to buy a squirrel feeder, book, DVD or driftwood furniture to help raise money for red squirrel conservation or to tell us about your squirrel sightings.

The DVD is called ‘Red Squirrels’ and it is available from the Red Squirrel Information Hub at 138 High Street, Ryde or by emailing Caroline Diamond at cdiamondmarketing@gmail.com Or telephoning 01983 718340. It tells the tale of a year in the life of a red squirrel and runs for twenty five minutes.

Share your red squirrel stories

This summer visitors have come from across the world to the Isle of Wight, just to see red squirrels.

They often call in to the Ryde hub to ask where the best spots are on the Island to see them. Other people also come in with stories of squirrels in their gardens and neighbourhood to ask for advice.

Sadly the charities have had reports of at least two red squirrels that had been run over in Fishbourne and fast moving traffic continues to be one of the biggest perils to these small creatures.

Baby squirrels rescued

Some good news! Helen Butler MBE, Chair of the charities, recently rescued some baby squirrels who were cared for and safely returned to woods and reunited with their mother.

Visit the Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust Website for more info.

Image: jean-jacquesboujot under CC BY 2.0

