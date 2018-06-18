Trophies galore for Newport under 15’s Football Club

Newport under 15’s Football Club held their presentation on Friday night at the club.

On show were the eight trophies picked up during a very successful season, of which three were won at playing up a year at under 16s age group – the Island under 16’s Futsal league, the Island under 16’s league and the Island under 16’s cup.

The latter being where they beat West Wight 4-0 in the final.

Other trophies won during this very successful season included the Mid-Solent league (Joint Winners), the Hampshire under 15’s cup, where they beat Havant & Waterlooville 2-1 in the final of the SCI tournament winners, the Sports Tours Runners up which was held at Camber Sands and the ESF grand finale champion of champions event which they won last July at St. George’s Park, Burton.

Award winners

The winners of awards on the night were

Saturday’s top goalscorer Ben Snow,

Manager’s player Aiden White,

Player’s player award Ben Snow,

Sunday’s top goalscorer Jake Wright,

Sunday’s Managers player Fraser Law,

Sunday’s Players player Ryan Hughes,

Supporter’s player Ben Timbrell and

Most Improved player was Brad Thompson.

There were also gifts and thank you cards for the managers and coaches.