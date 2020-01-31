The Isle of Wight looks AMAZING in this brand new luxury car YouTube video

Those who follow OnTheWight on Facebook will have seen that ten days ago a production company had come to the Isle of Wight – Ventnor, the Military Road and a bit of Ryde – to shoot a video of two very high-end Grand Tourer (GT) cars.

Well, we’ve just had the tip off from them that the video has just gone live on AutoTrader’s YouTube channel (below).

The Island looks utterly beautiful

It makes the Island look absolutely and utterly beautiful – The cars don’t look bad either :)

Rory Reid (him from off the telly!) is now with AutoTrader and wanted to find out which was the better Grand Tourer, the new Bentley Continental GT, or the McLaren GT – the supercar maker’s first GT model.

Staggering

Both cars are frankly staggering, in their looks, luxury, performance and price – both have a list price of over £150,000 and that’s before you start on the crazy-priced options.

Click on images to see larger versions

Lovely bunch

We chatted to them when they were in Ventnor, taking a rest between shooting – they were a really lovely bunch, very happy to talk about the cars.

(BTW – Fear not – They assure us that presenter, Rory, picked up that fake money that he sprayed around)

Eye catching

There’s no doubt, the car that got the most attention from the public was the McLaren – people couldn’t stop looking at it.

Video: McLaren GT heading off

The just-released video by AudoTrader