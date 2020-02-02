Red Funnel: ‘Absolutely no truth’ to claims RedJet service will be altered (updated)

An explosive claim made this morning has been denied by Red Funnel.

Redjet 7

Red Funnel have denied to OnTheWight explosive claims posted to the IoW Fixed Link Tunnel Campaign group this morning of a cut in service to the RedJet.

Carl Feeney’s post opened with “Do you commute on the Red Jet? If so… THIS IS IMPORTANT.”, going on to say that “to save operating costs on the West Cowes to Southampton service, it has been proposed that the standard hourly service, becomes a 1.5 hourly service”.

He continued,

“The proposal is for the Red Jet to run at 27knots instead of 40knots which will allow 30 minutes per crossing with a 15 minute turnaround. One vessel will be in operation… which will then provide a minimum 90 minute duration of ‘wait’ at both West Cowes and Southampton between crossings.”

Current service
The RedJet currently provides a half hourly service between 5.45 and 9.45, then switches hourly until 3.45 when it converts to half hourly until 7.45pm.

If the rumours were to be true it would be a considerable cut to the service.

A “very credible source”
Mr Feeney made the allegations just before 9am this morning, stating that the information was from a “very credible source” who is “is involved with Red Funnel”.

OnTheWight put a number of questions to Red Funnel, a spokesperson on their behalf replied,

“They have confirmed there is absolutely no truth in these rumours.

“We won’t be issuing a statement as there is nothing further to state.”

Feeney: “Aim of post was to hopefully ‘nip the proposal in the bud’”
OnTheWight contacted Carl Feeney to see whether he had a response to the rumours being quashed. He replied,

“The fact that Red Funnel are denying the reduction of Red Jet service from hourly to 1.5 hours is great news. My source is very close to Red Funnel and will be aware in future of any further proposals by the Red Funnel management.  

“The aim of the post this morning was to hopefully ‘nip the proposal in the bud’ before it became an official policy. Red Funnel’s denial seems to have proven this was indeed successful. 

“The fixed link campaign is not only to provide implementation of a 24 hour, fast, affordable cross Solent Tunnel… but to also scrutinise the present cross Solent operators and inform the public.”

Article edit
2.24pm 2nd Feb 2020 – Comment from Carl Feeney added

Image: © Richard Bache

Sunday, 2nd February, 2020 12:58pm

4 Comments on "Red Funnel: ‘Absolutely no truth’ to claims RedJet service will be altered (updated)"

Dalek

I’d heard people saying that Mr Feney was arrogant and deluded. This seems to confirm that.

2, February 2020 1:44 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

A quick hop on a boat is still handier than going in a car through tunnel and motorway, however…

2, February 2020 1:24 pm
grumpymoo

What!? Does this mean CF has just randomly made up some facts?
He seems to have a lot of trusted sources and ‘behind the scenes’ goings on…
Any one would start to think Mr Feeney just makes things up, yet his followers lap it up as gospel.

2, February 2020 2:13 pm
grumpymoo

Just read CFs update … the man is delusional!

2, February 2020 3:39 pm
