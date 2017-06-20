The working countryside should be ‘a vital national priority’ say CLA

Helen shares this latest news on behalf of the Country Land & Business Association. Ed

The CLA is hoping to gain local support for its new ‘The Countryside Matters’ campaign at this year’s Royal Isle of Wight County Show.

Pressing home the message

The campaign aims to unite people who love the countryside and believe it should remain a vital national priority, says Belinda Walters, CLA Isle of Wight Director and current Chairman of the Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society:

“The Countryside Matters campaign highlights the many benefits delivered by a working countryside and the importance of continued investment in farming, the rural economy and our landscapes. The Isle of Wight Show is an important opportunity for us to press home the countryside matters message and encourage the public to back the campaign.”

The Village Green

The CLA, which represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses, is also sponsoring the Village Green at the Show on Sunday 25 June.

During the Show, the CLA will be providing a programme of short topical talks on its stand for rural businesses, including the implications of Brexit, planning issues and coastal access.

Open to CLA members and non members, the talks are free of charge to attend.

At the heart of rural communities

Belinda Walters adds:

“Visitors to the CLA stand can also find out more about the benefits delivered by a working countryside, from supplying food through to maintaining habitats for wildlife, through our new ‘Managing the Landscape’ board game.”

This is the first year the CLA has sponsored the Village Green and the support reflects the organisation’s role at the heart of rural communities, providing independent advice on all aspects of land ownership, standing up for rural businesses and representing their interests at a national and regional level.

Belinda Walters comments:

“Rural businesses play a vital role in supporting the local economy, creating jobs and making investments which benefit the whole community. We hope people attending the Show will want to get behind our new campaign to ensure everyone can continue to enjoy the countryside, see its economy thrive and its communities prosper.”

For more information on the campaign, go to the Website.