‘A Night At The Oscars’ themed ball announced for charity fundraiser

The Prince and Princess Society IOW are pleased to announce their rescheduled date for their annual charity Ball.

Following a member of the organising committee becoming seriously ill earlier in the year it was agreed to postpone the May Ball, which is now being held on 4th November at Gurnard Pines.

“A Night at the Oscars”

As with all the society Ball’s there is a theme, which this time will be “A Night at the Oscars”, providing a night of glitz, red carpets and stars as the main Ballroom at Gurnard Pines is turned into Hollywood for the night.

Included in the ticket price is a three course meal, welcome glass of fizz, entertainment and a disco and this year the Society have managed to reduce the costs of the tickets, meaning that guests can book for just £29 each, with a further discount if a whole table is purchased.

Michaela White, Chair, said,

“The Prince and Princess IOW Society Ball is always a very well received and supported event on the Island and we hope that this year’s will be no exception. We always strive to make our Ball’s slightly different to others, with something to entertain everyone. “Over the past four years we have raised well over £10,000 altogether and we hope that this autumn we can raise another good amount to help support Island children with autism and other neurological conditions.”

Book now

Tickets can be purchased through their Facebook page, or by calling 812178.

Anyone interested in supporting the event can also contact in the same way.

Full information on the event can be found on the Society’s Facebook page

Image: davidalonsorincon under CC BY 2.0