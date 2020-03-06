Three new Deputy Lieutenants have been appointed for the Isle of Wight

Three new Deputy Lieutenants have been appointed to serve on the Isle of Wight.

In this formal voluntary role they will assist the Lord-Lieutenant, Susie Sheldon, in her work. The appointment is until retirement on their 75th birthday.

Graham Biss

Graham Biss is the son of a Somerset dairy farmer who he moved to the Island in 2006, back to his wife Sue’s home. After a career in banking and consultancy Graham is now the Managing Director of Natural Enterprise, an Island based charity delivering support for the rural economy and the Island’s natural environment. He is a strong advocate for the rural sector.

He is currently Vice Chairman of the Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society and Chairman of the County Show, President of Island’s Young Farmers Club, and Member of the IW Rural Fund Local Action Group.

Graham and Sue have four boys.

Mary Case

Mrs Mary Case was born and brought up on the Island. Apart from three years in London, she has lived and worked on the Island all her life.

She has been member of the Isle of Wight beekeepers Association since 1984, during that time she has been hon. Secretary, committee member and president.

Her beekeeping hobby grew into a business, she is now a bee farmer. Mary is a founder member of the Island Farmer’s Market and at present is Treasurer and co-ordinator. A former High Sheriff, she recently became President of the Community Action IW Awards.

Mary is married to Geoff, a farmer, they have two grown up children.

Gill Kennett

Mrs Gill Kennett’s working career was in the NHS where she worked as a nurse, a midwife and an Associate Director.

Gill is a trustee of Carisbrooke Castle Museum Trust and West Wight Sports and Community Centre Trust, and a non – executive director of Two Saints, a not for profit Housing Association providing accommodation, help and support to homeles people across the South of England.

Gill is a Freshwater Parish Councillor and her family have been based in the West Wight for several generations.

Find out more about the Lord-Lieutenant for the Isle of Wight on her Website.

Image: Jean-Philippe Delberghe under CC BY 2.0