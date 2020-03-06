Farewell Isle of Wight artist, ‘Pink Jen’, you’ll be greatly missed

Here at OnTheWight we were very sorry to hear of the death of Isle of Wight artist, Jeni Saunders, last weekend.

Jeni was involved with so many projects across the Island including, the Medina Community Choir, the Waves youth project at Quay Arts, she was a workshop co-ordinator for Independent Arts, and of course she ran jewellery making workshops at Jubilee Stores.

Quay Arts posted this tribute to Jeni on their Facebook Page:

Quay Arts staff are saddened to hear of the death of our valued colleague, Jeni Saunders (known as Pink Jen), at the weekend. We will remember her infectious laugh, her creativity (most of us have a piece of the beautiful silver jewellery she made) and her passion for enabling creativity in others, especially children and young people. Memorably, in 2017, Jeni did a ‘backwards walk’ from Cowes to Quay Arts to raise money for three Island youth projects, including WAVES, the Quay’s youth programme which she ran with flair for several years. She had a big heart and her compassion for people shone out in everything she did. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

Always up for a challenge Jeni had also walked backwards in 2012, from Sandown to Shanklin for Independent Arts.

She will be missed by so many people on the Island, and our thoughts are with her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.