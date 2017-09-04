Tributes pour in for ‘Lost Pets Facebook group’ admin

One of the admin members of a popular Isle of Wight Facebook group has sadly passed away following a short illness.

Dee Watts was one of three women responsible for running the Lost Pets IOW Facebook group, which has had phenomenal success in helping residents on the Island whose pets have gone missing.

Heartfelt tribute

Her friend and colleague, Shirleyann Jones, posted the news of Dee’s passing earlier today and what followed was an outpouring of 100s of condolences from group members.

Shirleyann said,

“Here on Lost Pets we are always sad to say Goodbye, but today I am heartbroken to bring you saddest news that my fellow Admin and amazing friend, Dee, has passed away following a short but devastating illness. This was totally unexpected. “She died with those she loved by her side. “Dee will be forever missed here and in our “Offices”. Dee was a warm ,friendly and most generous with her time person. She had a wonderful cheeky happy go lucky personality as well as a very naughty side. She always made us laugh in the Admin Office. “She Admined a few pages on Facebook, but Lost Pets was always her first love. She loved helping people here on Lost Pets, always knew what to say. Was always kind and supportive. A great mine of information. She knew the World and its oyster. “There will always be an empty space on Lost Pets. I will miss her so much. We will all miss her so, Lost Pets has lost a most precious part. I am honoured to say Dee was my friend. My Love and Thoughts are with Graeme, Tom and Leon and all who knew and loved her. Our Worlds will be all the poorer without her…..Rest In Pain free Peace Dee… Scoobs is waiting at The Bridge.”

Since leaving the post this morning, over 1,000 reactions have been added by group members, with over 300 comments sharing condolences.

Donate to fundraiser

A fundraising page has been set up by Grant Stillman (with permission from Dee’s partner, Graeme) to try and raise some funds to help with funeral and memorial expenses.

He says,

Dee Watts was one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I’ve ever had the pleasure of not meeting (if that makes sense). Many friendships that are forged online can be just as strong as in person, this was one of those situations. In the short time I knew her, and from what others have said, Dee would do anything for anyone, always had nice things to say about people and was trying to help me out of a dilemma quite recently. She would help others regardless of the situation, one of the most caring and considerate of people.

If you’d like to donate, head over to the YouCaring Page.

Our thoughts are with all who knew Dee.