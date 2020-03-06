Update to Isle of Wight flood alerts

The Environment Agency has issued updates on yesterday’s Flood Alerts.

Also see latest updates on Isle of Wight road closures.

Eastern Yar

The alert for the Eastern Yar is still in force.

Flooding is possible for on the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge. Residents are being advised to “Be prepared”.

Water levels in the Eastern Yar remain very high. At Alverstone, levels are now falling. At Sandown, the river will continue to rise a little over the next hour, but it will stabilise soon. There will be out of bank flooding, affecting land, gardens and access tracks throughout the Yar Valley. Golf Links Road (now closed) and Moreton Common Road, Sandown will be flooded, along with land at Fort Holiday Park. Today (06/03/2020) and tomorrow (Saturday 07/03/2020) the weather remains dry, and levels will fall. On Sunday (08/03/2020) and Monday (09/03/2020) further rain is forecast. Given how sensitive the river currently is, we would like residents to remain prepared for potential impacts to property throughout this time. Bembridge sluice is operating and managing levels at Brading Marsh.

Langbridge and Alverstone

Flood Warning no longer in force: Langbridge and Alverstone on the Eastern Yar.

The situation is improving and no further flooding is expected in this area. Water levels in the Eastern Yar remain very high but levels are now slowly falling.

Details of other flood alerts can be found on the Environment Agency Website.

Image: © IW Met Service