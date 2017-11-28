Vectis Brass supports Salvation Army with festive concert

Jay shares this latest news from the Vectis Brass Band. Ed

The sounds of brass filled the Salvation Army Hall on Sunday (26th) as Vectis Brass entertained an enthusiastic crowd.

The Band, celebrating its 70th birthday this year, kicked off the afternoon in rousing style with Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Festival.

Range of festive music

A selection of festive music followed including solos Witcheta Lineman played on horn by Glynnis Marsh, and Frosty the Snowman played by Colin Reeves on Bass Trombone.

Other music included the overture Lustspiel, the main title from Chicken Run, and the Shepherds Song which featured principal cornet Sarah Wilson.

Proud to support the Salvation Army

Musical Director Jay Taylor said,

“It was our pleasure to support friends at the Salvation Army at Christmas time. “We are proud to donate the proceeds from the concert to the Isle of Wight Salvation Army’s homeless fund”.

Vectis Brass will next perform in a community concert at All Saints Church, Ryde on Sunday 10th December at 3pm

Image: © Trevor Whelan