Ventnor’s Crave is ‘cream of the crop’ in UK, say Trip Advisor

The wonderful Crave Ice Cream, in Ventnor, has been named as the best ice cream parlour in the UK by Trip Advisor.

Tracy and Chris Holbrook first opened their fantastic ice cream parlour back in May 2015 and have been a huge success ever since. They usually open around March each year and run through the spring and summer season, closing at the end of October.

Home-made ice cream

The couple make all the ice-creams and sorbets themselves, including gluten-free and dairy-free versions for Vegans and those who are dairy or gluten-intolerant.

The range of flavours changes every day, from Indian cardamon Kulfi to Orange choc chip, Pear and dark chocolate to Pineapple and lemon mojito. Tracy and Chris are always open to suggestions from their customers for new flavours. They also serve churros and chocolate sauce.

Crave: “Shocked and overwhelmed”

On hearing the news, Tracy and Chris told OnTheWight,

“We’re shocked and overwhelmed to wake up to this news. “We would like to say a huge thank you to all our customers for such encouragement, you’ve all made us grow into exactly what we are today!”

Look around

You can have a look around Crave with this 360 degree image below.

Top of the list

The Trip Advisor entry for Crave reads:

All of the ice cream at Crave Ice Cream is made on the premises with flavours changing daily. No one is left out here, there are gluten free and dairy free options available too. One TripAdvisor traveller said, “Fantastic ice cream shop, always queues, always worth the wait. Different flavours available every time you visit, happy for you to taste every one if you need/want to. Lovely customer service.”

Seven others worth visiting

Location map

