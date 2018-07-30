Friends of St Mary’s donate helpful device to eye department

George shares this latest news on behalf of the Friends of St Mary’s Hospital. Ed

A tonometer to measure eye pressure in the Eye Department of St Mary’s Hospital promises to make discomfort and stress more a thing of the past.

The £2,395 tonometer has been purchased for the department by the Friends of St Mary’s Hospital.

Avoids need for eye drops

Nurse Specialist Sanchia Chiverton explained that eye pressure was a necessary and very informative part of ophthalmic assessment.

She said,

“All patients had needed to have drops to anaesthetise the eye. “With this hand-held tonometer no drops are required, which is especially welcome with the young and very old.”

Popular device

Emphasising its popularity, she added:

“We have quite a squabble over who gets to use it at one of the nine consulting rooms!”

Image: Sanchia Chiverton shows how the tonometer works, using colleague Jo Blackman as the ‘patient’ — with Friends volunteer Stuart Bunyan looking on

