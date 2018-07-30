Friends of St Mary’s donate helpful device to eye department

The tonometer has been purchased for the department by the Friends of St Mary's Hospital.

Eye Dept 13 June 18

George shares this latest news on behalf of the Friends of St Mary’s Hospital. Ed

A tonometer to measure eye pressure in the Eye Department of St Mary’s Hospital promises to make discomfort and stress more a thing of the past.

The £2,395 tonometer has been purchased for the department by the Friends of St Mary’s Hospital.

Avoids need for eye drops
Nurse Specialist Sanchia Chiverton explained that eye pressure was a necessary and very informative part of ophthalmic assessment.

She said,

“All patients had needed to have drops to anaesthetise the eye.

“With this hand-held tonometer no drops are required, which is especially welcome with the young and very old.”

Popular device
Emphasising its popularity, she added:

“We have quite a squabble over who gets to use it at one of the nine consulting rooms!”

Image: Sanchia Chiverton shows how the tonometer works, using colleague Jo Blackman as the ‘patient’ — with Friends volunteer Stuart Bunyan looking on

Monday, 30th July, 2018 2:10pm

By

