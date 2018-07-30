Isle of Wight council publish update on housing needs

The council share this latest news. OnTheWight has asked how much the consultants were paid for this piece of work and will update once we hear back. Ed

An updated assessment of the Island’s future housing needs has been published.

The document – published by the Isle of Wight Council – will give a better understanding of the housing market on the Island and housing in the future.

Cabinet member for housing and planning, Cllr Barry Abraham, said:

“This is an important document for the council. It provides an evidence base for us all to make sure we get the right houses in the right places and tackle issues such as affordability. “It doesn’t set new planning policy, but I am sure it will stimulate interesting debate housing, particularly in relation to the emerging Regeneration Strategy and the planned consultation on our overall Island Planning Strategy – due at the end of October.”

What it includes

The housing needs assessment covers issues such as affordable housing, tenure mix and the type and size of houses.

Ollie Boulter, council planning team leader, said:

“We have worked collaboratively with other council services and external stakeholders, such as the local Strategic Housing Partnership, to make sure the main issues for the Island are considered. “When such assessments have been done before, it has concentrated on the Island-level. This time, the assessment has broken down the information to areas that reflect the approach taken by the Regeneration Team. I think this will make it more relevant and meaningful to the Island’s communities.”

Prepared by consultants

It has been prepared for the council by consultants in line with the latest government guidance.

As well as the housing needs assessment, an Island-wide retail assessment and an Isle of Wight Settlement Coalescence Study have also been published. The council would encourage those submitting planning proposals to take them into account where relevant.

See the documents

To view the Isle of Wight Housing Needs Assessment 2018 document, along with other background documents, please visit the Website (or see embedded below for your convenience).

The Isle of Wight Council’s Draft Regeneration Strategy consultation information can be found at online. The consultation runs from 19 July to 12 October 2018.

A draft Island Planning Strategy is due to be published for a six week public consultation at the end of October.

Click on the full screen icon to see larger version





Image: Gene Hunt under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.