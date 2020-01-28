Volunteer opportunities at the Classic Boat Museum gallery and boatshed

The Classic Boat Museum currently has volunteer opportunities in three areas, so if you happen to be looking for something to do with your spare time, why not check it out. There are two front of house roles and one maintenance and restoration role.

Front of House – Classic Boat Museum Gallery, East Cowes

Ideal front of house person is someone who can open up the museum and be at Reception to greet visitors as and when they arrive. Visitor numbers can vary between a mob of people waiting for the next ferry to a lone Australian enthusiast from Perth!

Ideally, we’re also looking for someone who can undertake general long term tasks in Reception at quiet times, on the computer, cataloging, researching, or whatever their interests and skills are! And of course it helps to have some sort of sailing background or interest, but certainly not a requirement – plenty of opportunity to learn on the job!

Time commitment: Between one and three days per week: 10am – 1pm; 1pm – 4pm; or a full-day 10am – 4pm.

Contact Rosemary Joy via email on gallery@maritimeisle.org to express an interest or find out more.

Workshop – Classic Boat Museum Boatshed and Gallery

Undertake all maintenance, preservation and restorations, in all areas of the Museum, including Boats, Exhibits, Premises and Equipment.

Time commitment: Normally on Tuesdays and Fridays 10am-4pm.

Contact Steve Symons by calling 07962 157 767 or emailing steve@maritimeisle.org



Front of House – Classic Boat Museum Boatshed

Welcome visitors, sell tickets and other items, manage the till, keep the Museum reception, exhibits, and other areas clean and tidy.

Time commitment: Normally either a morning 10am-1pm or afternoon 1pm-4pm shift on Tuesdays or Fridays.

Contact Steve Symons on 07962 157 767 or email steve@maritimeisle.org

For more information about the Classic Boat Museum visit their Website.