Watch: Isle of Wight 2021 election candidates filmed by media students

Students from the Isle of Wight College and Platform One, College of Music have been working alongside People Media Productions to film very short messages from candidates standing at the Island’s local elections on Thursday 6th May.

Prospective candidates from each party were invited last week to the AAA Live studio in Merstone to deliver the essence of their vision for the Island over the coming years. The punchy videos (see below) are being shared widely across social media and the studios are run by Technical Director at AAA Live, Martin Hall.

Candidates featured

The videos include Debbie Andre (Independent), Richard Quigley (Labour), Nick Stuart (Liberal Democrat), Jonathan Bacon (Our Island), Karen Lucioni (Island Independent Network) and England’s youngest Town Councillor, Cameron Palin (Green).

Cameron Palin is 18 years old and studies at Cowes Enterprise College. He said,

“It was an honour to attend the filming as part of my campaign to represent the Isle of Wight Green Party.”

Nick Stuart, Leader of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats said,

“It was nice to see a professional set-up on the Island.”

Media students

Students Chris Corsini and Gideon Davies both study media at the IW College and spent the day working at the studios gaining valuable professional exposure.

Jon Stone, Head of the Media Department said,

“I’m glad Chris and Gideon did well yesterday, they really enjoyed the experience and got a lot from it…both taking significant responsibilities on the set.”

Musical input

David Pontin, Education Director from Platform One, College of Music nominated undergraduate student Oliver Sprinks to devise two musical stings for the videos – which can be viewed below. Oliver said,

“The brief was great, but I was a tad nervous and was trying a little too hard to impress. Thank you for trusting me!”

Mentoring trainees

Mentoring media trainees on projects is part of the founding principles of People Media Productions and have ongoing partnerships with David Pontin at Platform One and Jon Stone at the College. Dayita Saggar-Hayward was Production Assistant for People Media Productions and is a graduate of Platform One, College of Music.

People Media Productions

People Media Productions is the brainchild of Producers Barbara Jane Mackie and Tony Steyger. Barbara has an extensive background in TV Drama and screenwriting and Tony co-founded Maverick TV and has worked at the BBC and Channel 4.

People Media Productions is based in Ryde with a mission to tell stories on screen from the Isle of Wight.

News shared by Tony on behalf of People Media Productions. Ed