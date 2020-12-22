Water level of Eastern Yar to remain high until Christmas Day

The Environment Agency have issued an update to the current Flood Alert in force for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge.

Updated at 8.45am, the warning reads:

The water level in the Eastern Yar remains high. It is slowly falling at Alverstone. At Sandown, it will continue to rise at least until lunchtime.

The level may increase by 5cm within this time. Today the river will remain high and water will be ponded on low lying land.

Flooding to Golf Links Road and Moreton Common Road, Sandown will occur.

Further showers are forecast today, but they should bring relatively small amounts (3mm) of rain. Whilst this may cause a slight increase in the river, it will not alter current impacts significantly or cause property flooding.

Tomorrow (Wednesday 23/12/2020) into Thursday (24/12/2020) persistent and locally heavy rain is forecast. The current forecast rainfall totals could cause property flooding.

Until Christmas Day, please expect the river to be much higher than normal.

We are lowering Bembridge sluice. Please take action to ensure you can protect property if required.