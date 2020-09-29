Weekly number of Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases and R numbers: 29 Sept 2020

From Tuesday 21st to Monday 28th September the number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight increased by eight, a rate per 100,000 population of 5.674.

This brings the cumulative total to 458, a rate per 100,000 population of 323.1.

Historical cases

The Isle of Wight council say four of those were historical – meaning the test could have been taken the week before and results arrived in week being reported here.

No new deaths

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 38 there have been no new deaths where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

That means the total of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate remains at 86.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The figure was made up of 41 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 44 deaths in care homes.

The figure was adjusted from 89 to 86 to take into account those counted where the death occurred more than 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who continue to work hard to help save lives.

Source: Office for National Statistics and Covid dashboard – click on cases and page down to UTLA to search for Wight

Image: Annie Spratt under CC BY 2.0