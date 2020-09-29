Isle of Wight residents can now self refer to adult social services via the Internet

The Isle of Wight Council is making it easier for residents to self-refer to adult social services.

From today (29th September), people will be able to complete an initial health and social care contact assessment form via the council’s website.

Another convenient option

People can still complete the assessment by calling the adult social care team as they always have — but for those who wish to use the Internet, the online form provides another convenient option.

The team has been working hard over the past few months to make its web pages more user friendly with up-to-date information and links to other support services on offer.

Mosdell: Does not replace what is already in place

Councillor Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and housing needs, said the digital improvements recognised that many people use the internet for all aspects of their day to days lives — and this now includes being able to contact adult social care services.

She said:

“One of the positive outcomes of the past few months, and as part of the council’s wider recovery process and commitment to supporting the community, we have been able to develop the ability to provide an initial assessment form online. “This does not replace what is already in place, but rather provides another option for residents to complete the initial self-assessment form via the internet if they wish.”

Residents are still welcome to contact the adult social care team by calling (01983) 823340, or by writing to Adult Social Care, County Hall, High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 1UD.

For more information, visit visit the Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, Ed

Image: Dose Media under CC BY 2.0