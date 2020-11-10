Weekly number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus test results and deaths: 10th November 2020

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 44 there was one new death where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Week 44 data covers deaths that occurred up to 31st October 2020, but were registered up to 7th November 2020. This means the cumulative total remains at 93.

News OnTheWight reported last week that according to Public Health England, two deaths had taken place on 31st October where Covid-19 was stated on the death certificate. It’s not clear why only one shows in the ONS data for week 44 – but possible it was not registered in time and will appear in data for week 45.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The figure of 93 cumulative deaths was made up of 43 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 46 deaths in care homes.

This figure is for the entire period, not just where positive test was in the last 28 days.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 76.

Hospital admissions

Between 22nd to 29th October five people were admitted to, or diagnosed with Covid-19 in St Mary’s Hospital, although in that period only two required mechanical ventilation.

These figures will be updated on Thursday 12th November.

Positive test results

From Tuesday 3rd to Monday 9th November the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 94, a rate per 100,000 population of 66.67.

This brings the cumulative total to 748, a rate per 100,000 population of 530.50. The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.4.

This figure will be updated later today when the daily figures are released.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 3rd to 9th November 2020.

Age Band Positive Tests 0_4 1 5_9 0 10_14 3 15_19 6 20_24 9 25_29 5 30_34 10 35_39 5 40_44 7 45_49 3 50_54 9 55_59 3 60_64 6 65_69 6 70_74 6 75_79 9 80_84 3 85_89 1 90+ 1 Total 94 Unassigned 0 60+ 32 0_59 61

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

