Family step away from Lucie Blackman Trust, which rebrands as LBT Global

The British charity, The Lucie Blackman Trust has rebranded and is now LBT Global.

The charity, which supports British nationals in crisis overseas, now has a brand new Website which makes finding key information and getting support fast and easy.

The LBT Global Website was designed from the start with victims and families in mind.

Lucie’s family step away from charity

The charity has appointed new staff, volunteers, trustees and special advisors. 20 years after Lucie Blackman’s death, her family have stepped away from the charity and no longer have any involvement.

In 2006 the organisation launched its Missing Abroad programme, dealing with thousands of cases of missing British nationals in the years since. Now it offers support to those involved or bereaved by a huge range of overseas crises, including death by any cause, terrorist attacks, disaster, suicide, missing persons, abduction and much more.

The charity has worked in partnership with police and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office since 2006.

Searle: The right time to rebrand

Chief Executive, Matthew Searle MBE, said,

“After over 15 years in our old guise it was the right time to rebrand, refreshing our services and introducing new generations to the work we do. “Our priority is to deliver the best support to those suffering a crisis overseas as quickly as possible. “The current pandemic has exposed new problems for our service users and we have adapted quickly to help those in need.”

