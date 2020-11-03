Weekly number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus test results and deaths: 3rd November 2020

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 43 there were no new deaths where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Week 43 data covers deaths that occurred up to 23rd October 2020 but were registered up to 31st October 2020.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The figure was made up of 42 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 45 deaths in care homes.

This figure is for the entire period, not just where positive test was in the last 28 days.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 76.

Hospital admissions

Between 22nd to 29th October five people were admitted to, or diagnosed with Covid-19 in St Mary’s Hospital, although in that period only two required mechanical ventilation.

Positive test results

From Monday 26th October to Monday 2nd November the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 74, a rate per 100,000 population of 52.48.

This brings the cumulative total to 654, a rate per 100,000 population of 461.3. The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.4.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 22nd October to 2nd November 2020.

Age Range Total Overall total 103 0_4 2 5_9 1 10_14 1 15_19 7 20_24 16 25_29 11 30_34 6 35_39 5 40_44 6 45_49 8 50_54 7 55_59 10 60_64 7 65_69 4 70_74 4 75_79 4 80_84 1 85_89 3 90+ 0 60+ 23 0_59 80

Only get tested on the Island

Residents with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Office for National Statistics and PHE via Gov UK

