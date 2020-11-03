Isle of Wight sustainable bag company launches petition to ban glitter inside inflatable toys

The end game is for glitter to be banned completely, but Georgia from Wyatt and Jack says this petition to the UK Government is the first step on that journey

glitter on blue background

Wyatt and Jack – the Isle of Wight-based company that creates sustainable bags and accessories from unwanted materials such as former deck chairs, bouncy castles and inflatables – has launched a petition calling for a “ban the use of glitter inside inflatable toys”.

Georgia from Wyatt & Jack explains that a total ban on glitter is the end game, but this would be a first step

The petition reads:

The use of plastic glitter inside inflatables is an environmental ticking time bomb

These tiny pieces escape into our waterways, are broken down into micro plastics and cause a huge problem to our ecosystems

Since inflatables containing these pieces are not essential items, or life saving devices, there is no need to be adding this extra pollutant to our environment

Banning inflatable toys completely, seems a much larger and slower task, so this is a suggestion to at least begin the process, by removing this particularly environmentally damaging element completely

To add your signature to the petition to band glitter inside inflatable toys.

Find out more about Wyatt and Jack by visiting their Website.

Image: Jason Leung under CC BY 2.0

