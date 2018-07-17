Welcome u-turn by Isle of Wight council on school bus seats controversy

Earlier this month the Isle of Wight council announced they would be not only hiking the cost of seats on school buses (for those that have to pay), but would also take away the option to book only morning or afternoon buses, forcing parents to pay for both, even if they weren’t planning to use them.

Nearly three times to cost for some

The move caused huge outrage among parents across the Isle of Wight, with, for example one parent saying the cost of sending her two children to Medina College from Ventnor by bus would be rising from £285 to £780 a year – nearly three times the cost.

An apparent u-turn has now been confirmed, with AM and PM passes re-introduced. According to a spokesperson for the council, the cabinet member for children and education, Paul Brading, requested the change.

Brading: “Hope parents can now make the choice they want”

Last week Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services and education had said,

“I do accept it’s expensive, but I do feel the price increase is justified.”

Following contact from parents, he now adds,

“I am pleased to announce that after speaking to parents, and considering emails I’ve received, I have instructed officers to re-instate the privilege bus option for AM/PM passes for the coming year. “Thank you to everyone for taking the trouble to raise this important issue with me, and I hope parents can now make the choice they want.”

