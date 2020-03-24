‘We’ll be ready to welcome you in good health when the time is right’ says tourism boss to holidaymakers

Will Myles from Visit Isle of Wight shares this statement in light of the Coronavirus lockdown guidance from the Government. Ed

As we enter this period of restricted movement and access to services and facilities, I want to reiterate the message from the Prime Minister.

Please – for the sake of your own health, the health of your family and those around you – please stick to the rules currently imposed by the UK Government. Stay at home, protect yourselves and the community and remain positive.

We will still be here

To our visitors who will be disappointed that they are unable to join us here at this time, I’d like to say that we will still be here in the months to come and ready to welcome you in good health when the time is right.

Working hard to assist tourism businesses

I’d like to reassure our tourism businesses on the Island – which together represent a vital economic driver for the Isle of Wight – that we are continuing to work to ensure that you have access to all the information there is to assist you at this difficult time.

With your help and feedback, we will continue to work closely with the both Local and National Government and national industry bodies to make sure that they are kept fully aware of the situation on the Island and support is provided where needed.

A global situation

Ultimately, this is a global situation, unlike any in living memory.

Your help and understanding is needed, follow the UK Governments strict guidelines and together we will work to defeat this and together we will be stronger.