What a load of bollards

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Island Roads is nearing the end of a comprehensive programme to replace nearly 400 traffic Island bollards across the Island.

The new bollards use the latest in reflective technology so do not need to be illuminated. This means they are easy to maintain and do not cause light pollution.

The work has been undertaken in the winter months when traffic is lighter in order to reduce disruption.

More economical to maintain

Dave Haynes, Island Roads powered apparatus manager said: