Wightlink join Red Funnel by closing their cafes to passengers

Wightlink have announced that their takeaway cafes will be closed from Saturday 16th January 2021.

They also say customers will not be allowed to take their own refreshments to eat or drink onboard ferries or at ports.

Concerns raised at Scrutiny

The announcement follows debate at this week’s Scrutiny committee, when the Chairman, Cllr Richard Hollis, relayed concerns from residents about people eating on Wightlink ferries and then keeping face coverings off for the entire journey.

Red Funnel closed their cafes a long time ago and insist that passengers consume food and drinks on the outer decks and not inside.

Greenfield: Not everyone is following the regulations

Wightlink’s Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield, said,

“Although the vast majority of essential travellers onboard our ferries are obeying the law over mask-wearing, not everyone is following the regulations. “We want to remind customers that they need to wear a face covering, at all times and in all areas, to protect themselves and others during the pandemic.”

Face coverings

All passengers must wear a face covering throughout their crossing (unless medically exempt) to help stop the spread of Coronavirus, especially the new variant of Covid-19 which is 70 per cent more transmissible than the first strain of the disease and responsible for over 90 per cent of the current cases on the Isle of Wight.